UPS hosts job fair for Shepherdsville location

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is looking to hire multiple positions for its Shepherdsville location.

The company said it will be hosting a job fair at its location on 200 Velocity Way to fill positions in first and second shift.

The job fair will take place on Jul. 21, Jul. 22 and Jul. 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Jul. 27 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pay starts at $18.57 and goes up to $20.65, according to UPS.

Applicants are asked to apply prior to attending the job fair and to wear closed toe footwear to the building.

For more information and to apply, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.