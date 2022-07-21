West Louisville’s Beecher Terrace finds new life after third phase of construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The third phase of the Beecher Terrace redevelopment project is complete.

With one more phase still to come, residents are reaping the benefits.

There have been over 200 community meetings revolved around what residents at Beecher Terrace need and want. Six years after securing the funding, things are close to wrapping up.

Martha Tate Burris is a proud resident of Beecher Terrace, but she didn’t always feel comfortable in her own home.

”I didn’t want my kids ripping and running through here,” said Burris, “because you never know.”

Now a grandmother to 12, Burris looks forward to bringing them around.

“People used to lock their doors, you could hear them lock the doors,” said Burris. “Now, people are looking, stopping, it’s beautiful.”

The third phase of the project includes 185 multi-family apartments.

Construction took about two years and cost $49 million.

The redevelopment is part of the Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhoods grant awarded in 2016.

The first two phases were huge for the people who live there, adding more than 200 apartments.

Retiring board chair of the Louisville Metro Housing Authority, Manfred Reid Sr., said there’s more on the horizon.

”As the sun sets on my career, I’m going to hold it up a little longer so we can have a little light on the issue for a little more time,” said Reid.

Reid is a resident of Beecher Terrace himself. and as much love as he gives the community, they give it right back.

Martha Tate Burris said that’s important because Beecher Terrace is all about the people in it.

“[People} remember what it used to be and now they know what it is,” said Burris. “[It’s] a new beginning for whoever wants a new beginning.”

