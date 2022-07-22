Bardstown City Schools first day pushed back due to construction delays

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day back to school for students in Bardstown City Schools is being pushed back one week.

BCS Superintendent Dr. Ryan Clark confirmed in a video that the first day back to school has been moved from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9 due to construction delays at the Bardstown Elementary School.

“Global supply chain issues and labor shortages are causing delays everywhere, and unfortunately, that includes the construction of our new Bardstown Elementary,” Clark said. “Ultimately, I am disappointed this project is taking much longer than anticipated.”

The new school, located on Templin Avenue, was approved back in 2019 and began construction in 2020. The school is a two-story building featuring classrooms, a multi-purpose common area, a media center and a gym that can double as a community tornado shelter.

Clark said preschool will also be delayed by a week due to the construction delays.

The days will be made up by using five of the snow make-up days in the 2022-2023 school calendar, which will be Dec. 19-20 and Apr. 3-5.

“I understand any adjustment to our school calendar causes our families an inconvenience,” Clark said. “This decision was made with the safety of our students being our top priority.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.