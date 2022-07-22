City braces for potential of extreme heat over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend there is a chance for extreme heat, with the latest numbers nearing 100 for temperatures.

City leaders are urging people to use extreme caution and know the resources available to stay out of danger.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be life-threatening, which is why the Office of Resilience and Community Services said a White Flag is in place this weekend for anyone who needs shelter during extreme weather events.

When temperatures are 95 degrees or higher, the office works to get the homeless inside, and TARC waves fares for people trying to get to a shelter.

According to the mayor’s office, the Neighborhood Place locations are closed on weekends. However, cooling centers are open at 17 Louisville Free Public Library locations.

The city also recommends visiting one of the 30 area splash pads or spray grounds to find relief from the heat.

For more information on where to find a shelter near you, or what resources are available, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.