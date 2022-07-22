Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Highs near 100° this weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Temperatures may make a run at 100° this weekend
  • Most stay dry this weekend
  • Stormy setup overall next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The high, thin clouds that moved in earlier this evening will depart for most of the overnight.

Temperatures will only drop into the 70s as fairly muggy air limits how low temperatures can go.

Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100 degree mark and heat index values exceeding it. Fading storms over Central Indiana will provide some cloud cover early in the day, and perhaps spark off a rogue storm cell by the afternoon.

We’ll keep at least some cloud cover in the forecast Saturday night as low temperatures struggle to fall below 80 degrees in urban areas.

Sunday features another mix of sun and clouds while highs soar into the 90s once again. Heat index values will push up toward 105 degrees in a few spots by afternoon.

Storms arrive on Monday and we’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast for most of next week as a front hangs out nearby. We need the rain!

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 22, 2022

Most Read

The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the...
Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Friday, July 22, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19