FORECAST: Highs near 100° this weekend

Temperatures may make a run at 100° this weekend

Most stay dry this weekend

Stormy setup overall next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The high, thin clouds that moved in earlier this evening will depart for most of the overnight.

Temperatures will only drop into the 70s as fairly muggy air limits how low temperatures can go.

Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100 degree mark and heat index values exceeding it. Fading storms over Central Indiana will provide some cloud cover early in the day, and perhaps spark off a rogue storm cell by the afternoon.

We’ll keep at least some cloud cover in the forecast Saturday night as low temperatures struggle to fall below 80 degrees in urban areas.

Sunday features another mix of sun and clouds while highs soar into the 90s once again. Heat index values will push up toward 105 degrees in a few spots by afternoon.

Storms arrive on Monday and we’ll keep a scattered storm chance in the forecast for most of next week as a front hangs out nearby. We need the rain!

