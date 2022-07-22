FORECAST: Likely the hottest weekend of the year ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

INTENSE HEAT: Builds back in today, lasts through the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Several rounds of rain may put an end to the heatwave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abundant sunshine pushes highs into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. Humidity levels remain relatively low, so the heat index should remain close to the actual temperature.

After a clear start to the evening, clouds increase through the night ahead of a fading complex of showers and thunderstorms diving through Indiana. Most locations look to stay dry tonight as lows drop into the 70s.

Clouds continue to drift overhead Saturday morning as storms to our north continue to fade. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon, pushing highs into the mid to upper 90s tomorrow.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s.

After a dry and hot Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday night into Monday morning. We’ll see several rounds of rain throughout next week, which look to keep temperatures on the cooler side.

