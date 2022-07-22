Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Sizzling weekend ahead

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Temperatures may make a run at 100° this weekend
  • Small t-storm risk Saturday; greater potential late Sunday into Monday
  • Stormy setup overall for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear this evening with perhaps a batch of clouds toward sunrise with lows in the 70s.

Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100° mark. We’ll be watching for fading thunderstorms to the north that may push a boundary into the area that may aid in spotty T-storms. That risk is quite low for now. We’ll watch it.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds while highs soar into the 90s once again. Increasing humidity can push the heat index to near 105°.

While the rain won’t be constant, each day next week runs a risk at scattered thunderstorms, some of which may contain heavy rainfall.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Countr

Most Read

One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for...
All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Countr
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19