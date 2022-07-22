FORECAST: Sizzling weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures may make a run at 100° this weekend

Small t-storm risk Saturday; greater potential late Sunday into Monday

Stormy setup overall for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mainly clear this evening with perhaps a batch of clouds toward sunrise with lows in the 70s.

Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100° mark. We’ll be watching for fading thunderstorms to the north that may push a boundary into the area that may aid in spotty T-storms. That risk is quite low for now. We’ll watch it.

Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the 70s. Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds while highs soar into the 90s once again. Increasing humidity can push the heat index to near 105°.

While the rain won’t be constant, each day next week runs a risk at scattered thunderstorms, some of which may contain heavy rainfall.

