Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the Bashford Manor neighborhood Friday morning.

At 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police offers were called to respond to the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers found the girl shot. She was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.