I-264 West near Cane Run shut down due to reported shooting

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway.
Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near Cane Run Road have been blocked due to a reported shooting, according to MetroSafe dispatchers.

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway, dispatchers said. Early information revealed two cars and two people were involved.

No other information was provided.

Shively Police said they are assisting with traffic and Louisville Metro Police is handling the investigation, according to SPD Sgt. Patrick Allen.

TRIMARC said all lanes and the left and right shoulder have been blocked from Cane Run Road to Dumesnil Street as the scene is cleared.

This story will be updated.

