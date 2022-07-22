Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

JCPS to require universal masking as county enters ‘high risk’ COVID status

efferson County Public Schools announced universal masking will be required inside facilities...
efferson County Public Schools announced universal masking will be required inside facilities as the county enters “high risk” COVID status.(WRDW)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced universal masking will be required inside facilities as the county enters “high risk” COVID status.

The requirement goes into effect on Monday, July 25, according to a post by the school district.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Board of Education unanimously approved new health guidance recommendations for the upcoming school year.

The recommendation would mirror guidance set by the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health, which would require universal masking indoors and on school buses if the county’s community level went into a high risk, or “red,” category.

Other changes included following CDC guidance for quarantining, allowing the isolation period for COVID-positive students and staff to shorten from 10-day isolation to five days. Students and staff would then be able to return to class by masking for another five days.

JCPS’ first day of school for students is scheduled on Aug. 10.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for...
All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash

Latest News

Over the weekend there is a chance for extreme heat, with the latest numbers nearing 100 for...
City braces for potential of extreme heat over the weekend
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County
271-Unit apartment complex proposed in Rockingham County
The state positivity rate for the commonwealth is close to 18%.
COVID cases on uptick in Louisville Metro
There have been several changes to COVID-19 policies and recommendations over the past few years.
Kentucky, Indiana school districts making changes to COVID guidelines