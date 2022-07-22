Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Abortion will remain legal in Kentucky while the ACLU’s lawsuit over the state’s trigger law banning abortion is decided.

The judge’s decision came down Friday morning to grant a temporary injunction.

The ACLU wanted the judge to continue blocking Kentucky’s trigger law, which kicked in when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended federal abortion protections.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office wanted the trigger law to take effect while the ACLU’s lawsuit plays out.

This is a developing story.

