LMPD: 2 men taken to hospital after road rage shooting on I-264 near Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes on I-264 West near Cane Run Road were blocked on Friday evening due to a reported road rage shooting, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Early investigation revealed two adult men in two separate vehicles were driving west on I-264. Both men had fired shots at each other before one of the vehicles had crashed, according to police.

No other vehicles were involved, LMPD confirmed. The two men were taken to University Hospital and are expected to survive.

LMPD investigators said “all involved parties” are accounted for. Police are working to determine what led to the shooting as well as any possible charges expected.

Shively Police was called to assist with traffic, according to SPD Sgt. Patrick Allen.

As of 7:45 p.m., TRIMARC said all lanes on I-264 West have reopened.

