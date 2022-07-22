Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Limerick neighborhood

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the Limerick neighborhood Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m., when Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 700 block of Zane Street on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

Officers found a man believed to be in his 30s or 40s shot multiple times. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, Ruoff said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened outside and are not sure if the man is a resident of the area.

LMPD Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal

