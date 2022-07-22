Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Make Ends Meet: Lowering the cost of insurance

Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment...
Attorneys with the nonprofit said they are assisting clients with various unemployment insurance issues including the appeals process when clients receive unemployment insurance overpayment notices.(Live 5/File)
By Dawne Gee
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people face the highest consumer cost we’ve seen in over 40 years, people across all genders and age groups are trying to find a way to cut cost on everything.

Everyone should understand the importance of insurance. A fee is paid to an insurer, who covers financial damages in case of any harm to the insured person or object.

What is hard to comprehend or figure out is how to get what people need at a price they can still afford.

Zelros, the first AI software dedicated to the insurance industry, found 60% of respondents in a new study they performed said insurance premiums are too high.

“Not a lot of people know this but there are ways you can bring down insurance cost,” Linh Ho, Chief Growth Officer for Zelros said.

Insurance is important, but for many, too expensive. Whether it’s for a person’s home, property, life, disability, health, or automobile.

“There’s more and more awareness that we should be revisiting our insurance on a yearly basis to see what changes we have done to help lower the cost,” Ho said.

Changes in our lives impact our insurance needs which can impact our insurance cost. Those changes can affect what a person is paying.

“If you’re not using your car as much, you can probably qualify for a lower-mileage car insurance,” Ho said.

Changes due to the pandemic have some people still working from home, or only coming into the office on a hybrid schedule. This could cause a person to drive less.

“You’re doing more exercise, or you quit smoking, or you quit drinking,” Ho said. “Those are things you can bring that could potentially lower your life insurance cost or health insurance cost.”

Also during the pandemic, people started working out or stopped smoking as health care concerns rose and became the focus of many people’s lives.

Families forced to stay home during COVID lockdowns also renovated and decorated their homes.

Here are some tips to help lower insurance premiums:

  • Review your policy coverage regularly to look for those changes
  • Make improvements on yourself and your property. Again, make sure to inform your insurance provider.
  • Inquire about discounts and personalized coverage. Buying multiple types of insurance policies from the same insurance provider may make things more convenient, less complicated, and cheaper.
  • Also consider paying higher deductibles. It is a riskier but cheaper option.

It’s a delicate dance to find a price that fits both someone’s wallet and their needs.

Look at the different types of coverage available and share personal information to professionals that might make a difference.

There are things a person can do to find the right coverage. It will take a little knowledge, time and thought to come to the decisions that may make a difference.

“From car insurance to home insurance there’s definitely ways to cut cost,” exclaimed Ho.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for...
All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash

Latest News

Home buyers in Duluth are struggling to get sellers to accept their offers in a booming housing...
Applications for Louisville Metro down payment assistance now available
Restaurant kitchen generic
Watching Out for You: Monthly family food budgets spent on restaurants
Some older Americans are coming out of retirement because they just cannot make ends meet.
Make Ends Meet: Aging and Inflation
Make Ends Meet: Aging and Inflation