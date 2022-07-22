Contact Troubleshooters
Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway

(WSAZ)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Dixie Highway Friday morning.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said shortly before 6 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Dixie Highway at Hill Street on a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle.

Early investigation revealed the driver of the passenger vehicle was making a left turn onto Hill Street when a motorcyclist tried to pass them.

Ellis said the motorcyclist sideswiped the vehicle and was ejected off the motorcycle.

The motorcycle continued without the driver before it crashed into a fence. The driver of the motorcycle was taken to University Hospital with serious injuries. Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.

