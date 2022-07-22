Murder victim’s family still grieving 3 years after her death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On July 22, 2019, police found two bodies inside a burning home in Larue County. They were later identified as 39-year-old Nicole Murray and 33 year-old Brittany Wilson.

Wilson’s family found out the next day.

“I still cry myself to sleep every night,” Wilson’s sister, Cortney Litsey, said Friday.

Even three years later, she struggles finding the answer to one question.

“Why?” Litsey asked. “We may never know why until I get to heaven and ask her. I may not even want to know why when I get to heaven, I just want to put my arms around her.”

Wilson was living with her sister before she died. They were seven years apart in age.

“Our mother, she left when I was 7,” Litsey said. “[Brittany] called me mom.”

Police said Wilson was dismembered. The man responsible for the murders had killed himself, according to police.

Parts of Wilson are still missing, including one important part.

”That’s the part where the heart was,” Litsey said. “My sister had the biggest heart. It’s missing. That part didn’t go into the ground with her.”

Litsey now finds what little comfort she can in a small corner of her house, lighting a memorial candle the same day every year. The day she lost a part of herself.

She finds love in the dog her sister picked out for her.

“I hug her every night,” Litsey said. “I feel like I’m hugging Brittany.”

She now tries to live the way her younger sister taught her, by helping others in their time of need.

Litsey is hosting a vigil Saturday at her sister’s grave site to honor her sister and all victims of domestic abuse.

She wants people to know they’re not alone as a survivor of domestic abuse herself. She’ll be taking donations for the Center for Women and Families, the organization she said saved her.

For anyone dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Hotline at (800) 799-7233.

