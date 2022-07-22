Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

A North Carolina town lost its police chief as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation. (Source: WRAL, Kenly Police Department, Handout, CNN)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENLY, N.C. (WRAL) - A small North Carolina town lost its police chief of two decades as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation Wednesday.

The town of Kenly, home to about 2,000 residents, is left with just three part-time officers on its police force.

The officers who resigned were also joined by two town clerks who all accuse the new town manager of a hostile work environment.

The new town manager, Justine Jones, was hired last month.

Chief Josh Gibson was at the helm of the police force for two decades, and he is one of seven people who put in a resignation letter Wednesday. WRAL obtained that letter, as well as the ones from his officers and the two town clerks.

Gibson writes, “Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”

Utility clerk Christie Thomas writes, due to the current situations and stress, “I will not let myself be around that kind of atmosphere.”

WRAL asked Jones about the mass resignation, and she said she couldn’t talk about it as it’s a personnel matter.

WRAL also learned that Jones sued her previous employer in Richland County, South Carolina, for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired in 2015.

She alleged hostile treatment by county leaders and retaliation for reporting bad behavior. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Kenly’s town council is scheduling an emergency meeting to address the staffing crisis.

Meanwhile, the Johnston County Sheriff said his deputies will try to help pick up the slack for the missing police officers.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
Traffic was blocked in both directions of I-65 between Elizabethtown and Lebanon Junction for...
All lanes on I-65 near Elizabethtown reopened after semi crash

Latest News

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
“A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
Sunday has a shot at hitting 100° in Louisville
FORECAST: Likely the hottest weekend of the year ahead
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild...
White House tries to make Biden’s COVID a ‘teachable moment’
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle