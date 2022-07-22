Contact Troubleshooters
Police: Teenager taken to hospital after being shot multiple times in Park Hill; another man injured

Calls came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson...
Calls came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a teenager and a man were shot in the Park Hill neighborhood on Thursday night.

Calls came in shortly after 7:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile in his mid-teens who had been shot. Police said it is believed the teenager was involved in a fight when he was shot multiple times.

An adult man was also struck by gunfire at the location.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital, where they are both expected to survive.

No arrests have been made. LMPD continues its investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

