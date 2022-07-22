Southern Indiana CEO under fire for Islamaphobic Facebook post

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of the Southern Indiana Realtors Association is under fire after sharing an Islamophobic post on her personal Facebook page.

Glenda Gasparine’s post from Thursday morning said it was copied and pasted from another user.

The post claimed it stemmed from a diversity training seminar. The author of the post falsely states that a Muslim leader said the faith believes in killing non-believers, which ensures them a place in heaven.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has condemned the post, calling it false and Islamophobic. They’re urging Gasparine to meet with Muslim leaders to learn more.

The post has since been deleted.

Corey Saylor, the Director of Research and Advocacy for CAIR released a statement Thursday night:

“Everyone, Black, brown or white, and no matter their faith or background, deserves equal treatment when attempting to find a home. Gasparine’s choice to share bigot material with her followers certainly leaves a fair doubt as to her ability to provide that equal treatment. She should immediately meet with local Muslim leaders to learn facts about our faith or resign her position.”

Gasparine also released a statement addressing the post on Friday morning:

“I want to address the issues surrounding a Facebook post that I shared on a private Facebook group recently. The person who created the initial post shared an alleged experience regarding an exchange he had with a member of the Muslim faith. The exchange was contentious, and it included misinformation and inaccurate statements about the Muslim faith. I shared the post within a private Facebook group without making comment because, I assumed at the time, it warranted no comment. But clearly, I should have added a comment to ensure it was viewed in the context I intended: The shared post was Islamophobic and reprehensible.

I also want to stress that the comments made by the creator of the post do not reflect in anyway my views on the Muslim faith, or any other faith. Nor do they reflect the views or mindset of anyone affiliated with Southern Indiana Realtors Association.

I am sorry I shared the Facebook post. It created difficulties for southern Indiana realtors, raised concerns by area residents and, most importantly, my sharing of the post gave unnecessary attention to a message of religious bigotry.”

Directors of the Southern Indiana Realtors Association held a board meeting on Friday, where they said they voted unanimously to keep Gasparine on as CEO and not request her resignation.

Gasparine will be requested to attend diversity training, according to the association.

SIRA also said the sharing of Gasparine’s post is not a reflection of the beliefs of the directors or the association’s membership.

“The actions of a very few members of SIRA who chose the press, and not those processes afforded to them by their membership in SIRA, to seek action or redress, if any, is inappropriate and disappointing,” SIRA said in a statement.

