Stretch of I-64 dedicated to Ky. State Rep. Darryl T. Owens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions who drive I-64 between 22nd Street and the state line will now be riding on Representative Darryl T. Owens Memorial Highway.

Former Kentucky State Rep. Darryl T. Owens helped pave the way for others by dedicating his life to civil rights and public service. Owens also inspired the future of politics in the commonwealth.

After a battle with cancer, the former representative and Jefferson County Commissioner passed away January 4 in his home at age 84, surrounded by family.

Owens was the first African American elected to the Jefferson County Fiscal Court and served for 21 years.

He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 2005 and became Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, the first African American Assistant Kentucky General, the first African American president of the Louisville Legal Aid Society, and a former NAACP president.

Family and friends said they hope all who see the sign, which was dedicated to Owens at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage on Friday, will follow the example he led.

“As he got sick, we were there supporting him,” Brenda Tuckson, Owens’ friend said. “And it was hard watching that. But he never lost his ‘Darryl-ness.’ Whatever that is. He was always upbeat.”

State Senator Gerald A. Neal (D-Louisville), State Representative Pamela Stevenson (D-Louisville), Ky. Governor Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer all spoke at Friday’s event.

”Ultimately, he fought for the entire commonwealth,” Beshear said. “You could tell he cared about every family and he treated every family like his own. An example I tried to carry forward in some of the challenges that we face.”

Born in Louisville in 1937, Owens grew up in Fort Hill. He served in the U.S. Army and was deputy commanding officer of the Examining and Induction Station of the Army Adjutant General Corps in Oakland, California.

Owens was a Central High School graduate, and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Incorporated fraternity. He then went on to graduate from Howard University Law School and dedicated his life to public service and civil rights.

“He was one of the best brothers I ever had the opportunity to share our fraternity with,” Aaron Cole, Owen’s fraternity brother of 50 years said. “The great fraternity of Kappa Alpha Psi Incorporated. Darryl was a good friend. A good fraternity brother, but he was a great man. I know he is smiling from above and we are certainly smiling with him.”

Representative Owens is survived by his wife, children, and the many he mentored.

