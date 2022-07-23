Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 5 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five...
The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — One person was confirmed dead and five others were treated for gunshot wounds after multiple shots were fired in the Seattle suburb of Renton, Washington, police said.

The Renton Police Department tweeted that officers were called before 1 a.m. Saturday and found multiple victims, five of whom were treated for injuries. Police confirmed one fatality in the shooting.

Police said “this is not an active shooter situation.”

An initial investigation indicates a dispute outside of a large gathering that led to the gunfire possibly by more than one suspect, police said.

The department said multiple agencies were called in to assist due to the large crowd. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway.
LMPD: 2 men taken to hospital after road rage shooting on I-264 near Cane Run Road
A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD: Child dies at hospital after officers rescue boy from pool
An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the...
Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Judge Mitch Perry.
Judge makes decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban

Latest News

FILE - Nikki Tran of Washington, holds up a sign with pictures of Supreme Court Justices...
Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers
Family and friends of those killed and injured in the school shootings at Robb Elementary take...
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for school shooting
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation’s 4th largest prize
Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100° mark.
FORECAST: Near-triple digit heat on the way this weekend