FORECAST: Near-triple digit heat on the way this weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Intense heat through the weekend as highs soar into the upper 90s
- Unsettled week of weather ahead with several rounds of rain
- Much cooler temperatures this week with highs in the mid 80s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in place for the majority of WAVE Country through this afternoon due to the heat. A few isolated downpours will be possible for some.
A few passing clouds move through tonight with warm and muggy temperatures. Many areas near the city will struggle to fall below 80°.
Sunday will be another sweltering day with highs near the triple digits. With slightly higher humidity values, the heat index will be back to near 105° tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will build into the area gradually ahead of rain chances tomorrow night.
Clouds thicken tomorrow night as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to move into the area. A 60% chance of rain is on tap with showers and storms continuing into early Monday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.