FORECAST: Near-triple digit heat on the way this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Intense heat through the weekend as highs soar into the upper 90s

Unsettled week of weather ahead with several rounds of rain

Much cooler temperatures this week with highs in the mid 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in place for the majority of WAVE Country through this afternoon due to the heat. A few isolated downpours will be possible for some.

A few passing clouds move through tonight with warm and muggy temperatures. Many areas near the city will struggle to fall below 80°.

Sunday will be another sweltering day with highs near the triple digits. With slightly higher humidity values, the heat index will be back to near 105° tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will build into the area gradually ahead of rain chances tomorrow night.

Clouds thicken tomorrow night as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to move into the area. A 60% chance of rain is on tap with showers and storms continuing into early Monday.

