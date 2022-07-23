Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Near-triple digit heat on the way this weekend

Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100° mark.
Saturday looks like a scorcher with highs getting close to the 100° mark.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Intense heat through the weekend as highs soar into the upper 90s
  • Unsettled week of weather ahead with several rounds of rain
  • Much cooler temperatures this week with highs in the mid 80s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in place for the majority of WAVE Country through this afternoon due to the heat. A few isolated downpours will be possible for some.

A few passing clouds move through tonight with warm and muggy temperatures. Many areas near the city will struggle to fall below 80°.

Sunday will be another sweltering day with highs near the triple digits. With slightly higher humidity values, the heat index will be back to near 105° tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will build into the area gradually ahead of rain chances tomorrow night.

Clouds thicken tomorrow night as scattered showers and thunderstorms begin to move into the area. A 60% chance of rain is on tap with showers and storms continuing into early Monday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

