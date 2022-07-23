Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat

Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport. (Source: WPLG, anonymous source, Abaco Big Bird Family Farm, CNN)
By Ian Margol
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport after being left out on the tarmac.

According to officials, the baby chickens were taken off a plane, put on the tarmac, and left there for hours on a day when the heat index hit 99 degrees.

An investigation is now underway as the chickens were reportedly part of a shipment heading to the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm in the Bahamas. They arrived in Miami on a Delta flight that landed at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boxes were unloaded from the plane’s cargo bin by baggage handlers and placed into metal carts.

Officials said they were then supposed to be taken by employees of Alliance Ground International, where they would be stored overnight before being picked up by another shipping company to be transported to the Bahamas.

However, the chickens were not taken off the tarmac and instead sat in the Florida sun. And by the time workers noticed the chickens, thousands had died.

According to the family farm, 5,200 baby chickens were initially in the shipment, but the farm said only 1,300 made it there alive.

All of the parties involved in the shipment of the chickens said they are investigating what happened that day.

A representative with the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm said they haven’t seen anything like this in their 27 years of business and were horrified to hear what happened.

Law enforcement agencies in Florida did not immediately comment about a possible criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway.
LMPD: 2 men taken to hospital after road rage shooting on I-264 near Cane Run Road
An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the...
Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood
The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured

Latest News

In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he...
Investigators: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Zeldin was
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
GameOn 2021 High school football
Norton Health says more kids are getting COVID, though hospitalizations are still low.
Back to School Preparations: Doctors say more children are getting COVID