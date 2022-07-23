Ky. parole officer federally indicted, accused of sexually assaulting women under his supervision

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Kentucky Department of Corrections parole officer was federally indicted on Friday after being accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with women under his supervision.

Ronald Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four women and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Tyler was accused of subjecting four women under his supervision as a probation officer to unwanted sex acts while he was working with the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation into the incidents, and during an interview, documents state Tyler made false statements with the intent of obstructing the investigation.

If convicted, Tyler faces a maximum of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.