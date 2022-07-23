Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Ky. parole officer federally indicted, accused of sexually assaulting women under his supervision

Ronald Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with...
Ronald Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four women and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.(Oldham County Detention Center)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former Kentucky Department of Corrections parole officer was federally indicted on Friday after being accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact with women under his supervision.

Ronald Tyler, 55, of Shepherdsville, was charged with engaging in unwanted sexual contact with four women and obstruction of justice, according to court documents.

Tyler was accused of subjecting four women under his supervision as a probation officer to unwanted sex acts while he was working with the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Kentucky State Police began an investigation into the incidents, and during an interview, documents state Tyler made false statements with the intent of obstructing the investigation.

If convicted, Tyler faces a maximum of life in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the...
Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Latest News

A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD: Child dies at hospital after officers rescue boy from pool
Mental Health | We Should Talk About It
The state of Indiana has a new program encouraging kids to get caught up on their shots ahead...
Indiana offering back-to-school vaccinations
Make Ends Meet: Lowering the cost of insurance
Make Ends Meet: Lowering the cost of insurance