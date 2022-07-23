LMPD: Child dies at hospital after officers rescue boy from pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police officers.

Around 7:58 p.m., officers responded to reports of a missing child in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers found the boy, who was listed as under the age of 10, in a neighboring pool.

Two officers dove in to rescue the boy. EMS was then called to take the boy to Norton Children’s Hospital, according to police.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating, but Smiley said no foul play is suspected in the boy’s death.

