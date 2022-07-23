Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Officer shoots 15-foot pet snake wrapped around owner’s throat, police say

Police in Pennsylvania said they shot a pet snake that was wrapped around its owner's neck. (Source: WPVI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Police say they had to rescue a Pennsylvania man from his 15-foot pet snake.

Officers report they were called to the man’s home on Wednesday and found the snake wrapped around his owner’s neck.

Authorities said the man was lying on the floor unresponsive and the reptile would not let go. So, they shot it.

“At that time, the officers observed the snake, a very large, thick, 15-plus-foot snake. The snake’s midsection was wrapped around the male’s throat on the ground,” said Lt. Peter Nickischer of the Upper Macungie Township Police Department. “Literally, the officer looked into the room and the snake was looking up at him. It was face-to-face, and the officer just did what he had to do.”

According to police, the snake’s owner was not hit with any of the bullets but was taken to the hospital once the snake moved away and died.

Police did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The location where 18-year-old Lilly Howard jumped off an elevated section of freeway to her...
18-year-old dead after jumping off I-64 following police chase
One man was killed July 19 in a rollover crash on I-64 East near Hurstbourne Parkway.
Driver killed in I-64 crash identified
Two men from Texas have been federally indicted by a grand jury in Louisville for possessing...
Texas men federally indicted in Kentucky for possessing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl
Police are investigating after one person dies in a fiery, multi-vehicle accident on I-264 West...
At least 1 person dead in fiery 4-vehicle crash on I-264 near Poplar Level Road
An investigation is underway after a girl believed to be in her mid-teens was shot in the...
Girl in critical condition after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Latest News

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Portland neighborhood; 2 others injured
Pastor Ryan Wolfe married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Las Vegas.
‘They absolutely really do love each other’: Meet the minister who married Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Pastor Ryan Wolfe presided over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas wedding. (Local News...
Minister discusses Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Vegas wedding
Police in Pennsylvania shoot pet snake