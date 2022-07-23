Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being recused from pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the boy who died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police officers on Friday.

Around 7:58 p.m., officers responded to reports of a missing child in the 17000 block of Ashburton Drive, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers found Hayder Rasheed, 5, in a neighboring pool.

Two officers dove in to rescue Rasheed. EMS was then called to take Rasheed to Norton Children’s Hospital, according to police.

Rasheed was pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirmed.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating, but Smiley said no foul play is suspected in the boy’s death. The coroner confirmed his death was accidental.

