Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting that injured two others in in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found Lavonne Cooper, 40, who had been shot at the location. She was taken to University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Cooper was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Smiley confirmed.

Police said they were notified 15 minutes later that two other people, a man and a woman, arrived at UofL Health Jewish Hospital who were believed to be connected to the shooting.

The woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive her injuries, and the man had been minorly injured by shrapnel.

Investigators with LMPD’s Homicide Unit are working to determine the details of the shooting and the connection, if any, for the three people who were injured.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

