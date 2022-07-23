TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen on I-71 after accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of I-71 North at mile marker 13 are now reopened after a serious accident.

According to TRIMARC, the lanes have reopened and traffic is moving.

There is no additional information about the crash that caused the closure at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash on I-71 North at mile marker 13 has both lanes closed, according to TRIMARC.

According to Oldham County dispatchers, at least two vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer.

Lanes blocked on I-71 North after crash involving tractor-trailer (TRIMARC)

Drivers are being rerouted to the Gene Snyder during this time.

It is unclear when lanes will reopen.

