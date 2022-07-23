Contact Troubleshooters
Advertisement

Woman dies after shooting in Portland neighborhood; 2 others injured

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was killed and two other people injured in a shooting in the Portland neighborhood on Friday night.

Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman who had been shot at the location. She was taken to University Hospital where she was listed in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Smiley confirmed.

Police said they were notified 15 minutes later that two other people, a man and a woman, arrived at UofL Health Jewish Hospital who were believed to be connected to the shooting.

The woman arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive her injuries, and the man had been minorly injured by shrapnel.

Investigators with LMPD’s Homicide Unit are working to determine the details of the shooting and the connection, if any, for the three people who were injured.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.

