19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old is dead after a multiple vehicle accident on I-71 N that shut down all lanes Saturday.

According to Oldham County Police, around 2:40p.m. Saturday the call came in for a multi-vehicle collision on I-71. Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived on scene.

The driver of the Subaru, Sean Ingalls, 19 of Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other passengers in the Subaru.

Drivers of the tractor trailers, Abdirizak Mohamud and Darquin Turner, were not injured in this crash. There were no other passengers in either of the commercial vehicles.

I-71 northbound was closed for about five and a half hours to allow emergency services to conduct their investigation, perform fire-rescue operations, and coordinate the removal of involved vehicles.

The interstate reopened around 8:30p.m.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation, however no criminal charges are anticipated.

Oldham County Police were assisted by the Oldham County Coroner’s Office, South Oldham Fire Department, Pewee Valley Fire Department , Anchorage-Middletown Fire Department, Oldham County EMS, Oldham County Central Dispatch, Louisville Metro Police, Lulu’s Towing, Burrows Wrecker Service, and the Kentucky Department of Highways.

