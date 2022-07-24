Contact Troubleshooters
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Springmere Drive early Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a single car crash in the 10000 block of Springmere Drive near Springhurst Towne Center, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed 21-year-old Zain Baig was driving north on Springmere at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, going off the roadway and into a tree line.

Baig died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s report.

Smiley said no one else was in the car. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

