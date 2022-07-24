21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Springmere Drive early Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a single car crash in the 10000 block of Springmere Drive near Springhurst Towne Center, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation revealed 21-year-old Zain Baig was driving north on Springmere at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, going off the roadway and into a tree line.

Baig died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s report.

Smiley said no one else was in the car. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

