3 people in hospital after water rescue at Taylorsville Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people have been hospitalized after crashing into a bank on the Taylorsville Lake.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, around 2:43 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the lake. Firefighters deployed four watercrafts to the scene with fire and EMS personnel on board.

Early investigation from Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife revealed a 17-foot bass boat hit a bank and then hit a tree. The boat then came to rest on the bank with the back part of the boat submerged in the water.

Three patients, all from Louisville, were transported to the hospital after being rescued. Two men, aged 28 and 35, were flown by air medical transport to University Hospital. Another man, age 29, was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Officials with Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said the men’s conditions are unknown. Investigation is underway to determine if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

