Bullitt County welcomes newest firefighters

The Zoneton Fire Protection District congratulated and welcome 14 dedicated public servants Saturday at the firefighter recruit school graduation.(Zoneton Fire Protection District)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District congratulated and welcome 14 dedicated public servants Saturday at the firefighter recruit school graduation.

Last February, these new firefighters began their journey with training and have successfully completed the program to become full-fledged firefighters.

Before being presented to the new firefighters, their fire helmets were passed through the hands of all veteran firefighters present. In this time-honored tradition, each veteran offered a blessing for the new firefighter’s safety and success.

The graduates are: from Lebanon Junction Fire – Charles Watts; Mount Washington Fire – Alexia Burks, Braxton Burks, Caleb Cowan, Johnathan Zimlic, Jordan Lovelace; Nichols Fire – Ally McCaslin, Kody Baker, William Wiley; Southeast Bullitt Fire – Lynzi Huggett; Zoneton Fire – Alex Key, Bradley Thomas, Mathew Bradley and Nolan Gipson.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

