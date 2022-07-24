Dainty Contest returns to Germantown and Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Dainty competition is a yearly chance for Germantown and Schnitzelburg to celebrate one of the many things that make their neighborhood unique.

This year, it is an all-weekend party anticipating a 52nd annual Dainty competition. The contest itself takes place on Monday. Everything opens at 5p.m., competition is at 5:30p.m., followed by live music and a DJ at 8p.m.

Celebrations took place at the corner of Goss Avenue and Hickory Street is Hauck’s Corner Sunday. The place is named after the Germantown legend who brought the game to Louisville, George Hauck.

In 1912, Hauck’s corner store was one-stop shop in the neighborhood. Now, it has been newly renovated as a restaurant and continues to be the hub for the Dainty tradition.

Hauck died two years ago, at 100-years-old.

Jessi Powell grew up in Germantown and remembers his store before the renovation.

”The name has been in the town since I’ve been a kid. Since I can remember,” Powell said. ”I remember walking here with my friends when I was in elementary school and middle school to get a soda or whatever in the corner. When it shut down it was sad.”

Powell said she’s excited to bring her kids there for their first time.

”Our mom always told us about how she would walk there. So its cool because we are the next generation to obviously do what our parent did,” siblings Nya and Travis Powell said. ”I’m really excited. It’s really set up really nice.”

Hauck and his friend Charlie Vettiner revived the German game in 1971, right in the middle of the street next to the store.

Players use a stick that looks like a mop handle.

”A small piece of broom whittled down, with a bigger piece of broom whittled down, try to knock it as far down the street as you can,” Dainty Festival organizer John Ronayne said.

Whoever hits it the farthest, wins a trophy made up of remnants of Haucks old shop.

