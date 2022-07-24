Contact Troubleshooters
The Dirt Bowl returns after one week timeout

Players at the Dirt Bowl
Players at the Dirt Bowl(WAVE)
By David Ochoa
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a week-long pause, caused by a police shooting, people flock back to Shawnee Park to take in a decades-old tradition.

“We want to get all the way away from that. That was something that happened, we’re going to move forward,” said Dirt Bowl organizer, Ravon Churchill.

The shooting happened after the final whistle of the games on July 10. This shooting led to organizers deciding to postpone last weekend’s round of games

Shawnee Park was filled with chaos during the shooting. But on Saturday, if you didn’t know that it happened, you probably would’ve never guessed.

“But really we’re just happy to be back. We knew there was going to be some collateral damage, but we’re looking forward to the crowds coming back,” Churchill said.

Crowds coming back to watch the Dirt Bowl, a Louisville tradition. One that needed a week-long timeout.

After police found a wanted man, Herbert Lee, and tried to arrest him.

He ran, officers chased and the chaos ensued.

Lee is accused of shooting an officer in his vest, prompting police to shoot back.

Churchill says despite the incident, nothing has changed with LMPD.

“It’s pretty much just the same. They’re sitting over there like they normally do. This has been going on for quite some time. They’re a part of the Dirt Bowl,” Churchill said.

Some of the crowd were more concerned with the heat than anything else. One man says he thought they were going to cancel the games.

But according to Churchill, it was just another day at the park.

“It’s not as bad today as I thought it was going to be. This is normal, typical Dirt Bowl weather. I thought it was going to be a bit warmer. It is warm though,” Churchill said.

That said, they decided to postpone some of Sunday’s games. They’re pushing four games to next Sunday which will extend the Dirt Bowl season.

Next week will be the Elite 8, with August 6 and 7 being the final four and the championship game.

