FORECAST: 90s return today ahead of big changes this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more day of hot and humid temperatures

HEAT ADVISORY until 7pm Sunday

Multiple rounds of showers and storms this week keeps temperatures on the cooler side

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be yet another day where temperatures make a run to the triple digits! Highs look to climb into the middle and upper 90s. Once we add in the humidity, heat indices could be near 103°-105°. Thickening clouds will be ahead of tonight’s showers.

Scattered showers and storms are expected overnight. Chances look best a few hours prior to sunrise Monday morning. Lows will be warm and muggy in the 70s.

Showers and storms are likely through early Monday morning before eventually tapering off. A few hit or miss light showers will be possible through the remainder of the day that will help keep clouds around. Highs warm only into the mid 80s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity looks to pick up Monday night with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

