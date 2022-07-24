Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: 90s return today ahead of big changes this week

Thermometer graphic
Thermometer graphic(WAFB)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • One more day of hot and humid temperatures
  • HEAT ADVISORY until 7pm Sunday
  • Multiple rounds of showers and storms this week keeps temperatures on the cooler side

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be yet another day where temperatures make a run to the triple digits! Highs look to climb into the middle and upper 90s. Once we add in the humidity, heat indices could be near 103°-105°. Thickening clouds will be ahead of tonight’s showers.

Scattered showers and storms are expected overnight. Chances look best a few hours prior to sunrise Monday morning. Lows will be warm and muggy in the 70s.

Showers and storms are likely through early Monday morning before eventually tapering off. A few hit or miss light showers will be possible through the remainder of the day that will help keep clouds around. Highs warm only into the mid 80s.

Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity looks to pick up Monday night with a 60% chance of rain. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
Calls came in around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting on the Shawnee Expressway.
LMPD: 2 men taken to hospital after road rage shooting on I-264 near Cane Run Road

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/21
StormTalk!
Goode Weather Blog 7/20
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/19
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 7/18