FORECAST: Overnight storms for some

Storms approach from the north giving us a chance of needed rainfall overnight.
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Severe T-storm watch expires at 12am
  • Hit or miss storms Monday
  • Rounds of storms starting Tuesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms approach from the north giving us a chance of needed rainfall overnight. Lows in the 70s. We could have wet roads for the Monday morning commute with hit or miss storms in the forecast.

The clouds will hold down temperatures to the 80s. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity looks to pick up a bit Monday night. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

We’ll see a couple rounds of storms moving through Tuesday, but it won’t be rainy all day. Highs top out in the 80s. Needed rainfall stays in the forecast with an unsettled weather pattern bringing several storm chances throughout most of next week.

Temperatures won’t be as hot starting Monday with most afternoon highs coming in below normal through the rest of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
