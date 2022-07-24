LMPD: Officers searching for missing teen

Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit issued an “Attempt to Locate” alert for a missing teen Sunday.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit issued an “Attempt to Locate” alert for a missing teen Sunday.

According to LMPD, 15-year-old Neveah Fritz was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday. Neveah was last seen on the 3200 block of Powell Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

LMPD took to Twitter saying,

Anyone with information about Neveah’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 502-574-5673.

