LMPD: Officers searching for missing teen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit issued an “Attempt to Locate” alert for a missing teen Sunday.

According to LMPD, 15-year-old Neveah Fritz was last seen in the early morning hours on Sunday. Neveah was last seen on the 3200 block of Powell Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.

LMPD took to Twitter saying,

MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit issued an "Attempt to Locate" for 15-year-old Neveah Fritz. Last seen today, in the early morning hours, from the 3200 blk of Powell Ave. #Louisville. If you have any info about her. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) #LMPD #MissingPersons pic.twitter.com/Kqz0N2n3as — LMPD (@LMPD) July 24, 2022

Anyone with information about Neveah’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or 502-574-5673.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.