Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M

FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right,...
FILE - Referee Zack Clayton, right, steps in after challenger Muhammad Ali, second from right, knocked down defending heavyweight champion George Foreman, bottom, in the eighth round of their championship bout on Oct. 30, 1974, in Kinshasa, Zaire. Ali’s championship belt from the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday, July 24, 2022, for $6.18 million.(AP Photo/File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Muhammad Ali’s championship belt from his 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” heavyweight title fight was sold at auction on Sunday for $6.18 million.

The winner of the heated competition for the belt was Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, according to Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

In a tweet Sunday, Irsay confirmed he acquired the belt for his collection of rock music, American history and pop culture memorabilia that is currently touring the country.

The belt will be displayed on Aug. 2 at Chicago’s Navy Pier and on Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

“Proud to be the steward!” Irsay tweeted.

“After several hours of watching two bidders go back and forth over this belt, this proved to be a battle worthy of the Rumble itself,” Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions, said in a statement.

The 1974 fight was one of boxing’s most memorable moments. Ali stopped the fearsome George Foreman to recapture the heavyweight title in the African nation of Zaire. Ali won the fight in a knockout in the eighth round.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

This street staple is scheduled for the last Monday of every July.
Dainty Contest returns to Germantown and Schnitzelburg
Samuel Cartwright, 47, was arrested after police say seven of his dogs mauled a 71-year-old man...
Police: Owner arrested after dogs maul 71-year-old man to death
The Zoneton Fire Protection District congratulated and welcome 14 dedicated public servants...
Bullitt County welcomes newest firefighters
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 allegedly performing burnouts
Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 allegedly performing burnouts