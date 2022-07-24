Multiple vehicles block traffic on I-264 allegedly performing burnouts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 was taken over by a crowd of people and cars.

Cell phone videos were posted on social media over the weekend showing multiple cars drag racing, doing “donut” maneuvers, blocking and shutting down the interstate.

Some videos show a crowd of people seen cheering and recording videos along the sides of the highway. At times, the cars were racing against traffic.

The incident happened Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. sources said. The shutdown lasted more than 15 minutes.

Several people trying to get through the highway, or witnessing it from the other lanes called 911, concerned for other drivers and for being stuck while the lanes were blocked by the group.

It is unclear if and how officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded. Multiple law enforcement sources told WAVE Troubleshooters that LMPD did not have the manpower or ability to quickly get the situation under control.

An anonymous LMPD source said the decision-making on how to respond was not done quickly enough.

LMPD has not responded to questions about the incident.



