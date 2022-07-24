Three people in hospital after water rescue at Taylorsville Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people hospitalized after crashing into a bank on the Taylorsville Lake.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, around 2:43a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the lake. Firefighters deployed four watercrafts to the scene with fire and EMS personnel on board.

Three patients were transported to the hospital after being rescued. Two patients were flown by air medical transport and one by ground transport.

There is no additional information at this time.

