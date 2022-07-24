Contact Troubleshooters
Three people in hospital after water rescue at Taylorsville Lake

Firefighters deployed four watercrafts to the scene with fire and EMS personnel on board.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people hospitalized after crashing into a bank on the Taylorsville Lake.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, around 2:43a.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to the lake. Firefighters deployed four watercrafts to the scene with fire and EMS personnel on board.

Three patients were transported to the hospital after being rescued. Two patients were flown by air medical transport and one by ground transport.

There is no additional information at this time.

