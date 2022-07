LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-64 westbound near Pee Wee Reese Road.

According to MetroSafe, the call came in around 9:50p.m. Saturday. Two vehicles were involved in this accident.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

The road is expected to remain closed while crews clear the scene.

