Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Tri-Louisville races through Downtown

The race took people through Downtown Louisville, Waterfront Park, and the Ohio River.
The race took people through Downtown Louisville, Waterfront Park, and the Ohio River.(Olivia Russell- WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 600 athletes took on the challenge of biking, running, and swimming through Downtown Louisville on Sunday morning.

This year’s race took people through Waterfront Park and the Ohio River.

There were different variations available to racers. They had the option of competing in a spring triathlon, Olympic triathlon, or a duathlon.

Race director Taye Yates said some athletes can finish the Olympic triathlon in less than two hours.

“Everybody that crosses the finish line of course gets a medal, and that’s the number one thing is that sense of accomplishment,” Yates said. “But this is also a state championship. so it’s the Kentucky state championship for the two distances and also the sprint distance is also a state championship for the high school.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified

Latest News

21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Thermometer graphic
FORECAST: 90s return today ahead of big changes this week
All lanes are blocked on I-64 westbound near Pee Wee Reese Road.
TRAFFIC: All lanes blocked on I-64 due to crash
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant
Health experts provide information about the latest omicron subvariant