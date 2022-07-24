Tri-Louisville races through Downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - About 600 athletes took on the challenge of biking, running, and swimming through Downtown Louisville on Sunday morning.

This year’s race took people through Waterfront Park and the Ohio River.

There were different variations available to racers. They had the option of competing in a spring triathlon, Olympic triathlon, or a duathlon.

Race director Taye Yates said some athletes can finish the Olympic triathlon in less than two hours.

“Everybody that crosses the finish line of course gets a medal, and that’s the number one thing is that sense of accomplishment,” Yates said. “But this is also a state championship. so it’s the Kentucky state championship for the two distances and also the sprint distance is also a state championship for the high school.”

