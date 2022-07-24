Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Undercover online sex sting results in 7 arrests, officials say

Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.
Seven men from Northeast Ohio were arrested in an online sex crime sting, authorities say.(Elyria Police Department)
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORRAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies in Ohio has resulted in the arrests of seven men for online sex crimes.

According to WOIO, the men are accused of interacting with and traveling to meet children for sexual activity, except the victims were actually undercover officers posing as children.

Authorities said the men listed below are facing charges of attempting to commit an offense of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor as well as importuning:

  • Mark Schnur, 53, of Elyria
  • Gary Lovelace, 33, of Avon Lake
  • Darrin Dudgeon, 36, of Avon Lake
  • Wade Ellis Hering, 24, of Elyria
  • David A. Bring, 42, of Wellington
  • Devon Francis, 27, of Amherst
  • Manuel Genao Vargas, 25, of Cleveland

The two-day sting, led by the Elyria Police Department and the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office, is called “Operation Watchdog.”

“Online predators remain a serious threat to our children... the success of this operation will send a message to offenders that you will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be prosecuted,” authorities stated in a news release.

The men were taken to the Lorain County Jail, and according to the release, additional charges could be possible.

Assisting agencies in the investigation were the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service, Streetsboro Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Lorain Metro Housing Authority.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers determined that a grey Subaru and two tractor trailers were involved when they arrived...
19-year-old dead after multiple vehicle accident on I-71
A child has died in the hospital after being rescued from a pool by Louisville Metro Police...
Officials identify 5-year-old who died at hospital after being rescued from pool
21-year-old killed in crash near Springhurst Towne Center identified
Calls came in just before 10 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of North 22nd Street.
Officials identify woman killed in Portland neighborhood shooting; 2 others injured
A woman opened her door and found the baby on the ground.
Newborn baby abandoned at front door of home in afternoon heat, police say

Latest News

Dainty Contest returns to Germantown and Schnitzelburg
Dainty Contest returns to Germantown and Schnitzelburg
LMPD’s Missing Persons Unit issued an “Attempt to Locate” alert for a missing teen Sunday.
LMPD: Officers searching for missing teen
This street staple is scheduled for the last Monday of every July.
Dainty Contest returns to Germantown and Schnitzelburg
Samuel Cartwright, 47, was arrested after police say seven of his dogs mauled a 71-year-old man...
Police: Owner arrested after dogs maul 71-year-old man to death