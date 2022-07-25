Abortion debate begins in Indiana special session

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WAVE) - Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Indiana statehouse on Monday as lawmakers began debating the future of abortion.

“My body my choice, my body my choice,” they chanted.

Indiana Republicans are looking to ban abortion with few exceptions.

The debate began after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending abortion rights back to the states.

State senators listened to four hours of testimony from the public on Monday as they opened their debate on outlawing abortion in Indiana.

“Won’t go back, won’t go back,” chanted protesters as car and truck horn blasts filled the air outside the Indiana statehouse.

The protesters were demonstrating against a bill banning most abortions.

“You’re essentially making it so that women might die, without any say as to whether they’ll have the pregnancy or not,” protester Kate Vaulter said.

“It’s not black and white, there’s very much a gray to this,” another protester named Hayden said. “And it should be personal to everybody and there’s a lot that goes into a decision like this.”

The bill in front of lawmakers would ban abortions across Indiana, except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. It would also ban surgical abortions and allow women to get abortion pills only in front of a doctor.

“This bill does not affect access to the morning after pill, also known as plan b or any other method of birth control,” Republican Indiana State Senator Susan Glick said, who is sponsoring the bill.

During Monday’s committee hearing, pro-choice protesters could be heard whenever the room’s door opened. But pro-life supporters opposed the bill, wanting to see a stricter version passed.

“Chemical abortion must be outlawed, every child has the right to be born, and allowing chemical abortion in Indiana not only affects the rights of pre-born children but puts women at risk of experiencing severe side effects and trauma,” pro-life supporter Thomas Hill said.

“We live in a day and age where it’s ok to be gay, it’s ok to be transgender, it’s ok to identify as an animal, but it’s not ok to be pre-born,” pro-life supporter Marissa Jensen said. “The thing about all those people, the people of the LGBTQIA community, is that they can speak up for their rights, but the pre-born can’t, so I stand here before you to be the voice they can’t be.”

Glick said lawmakers will likely propose amendments to make the law stricter.

The state senate will hear three more hours of testimony Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.