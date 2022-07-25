Council President says illegal street racing happening with officer shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, several reports came in about illegal street racing taking place across different parts of Louisville.

Some drivers told WAVE News that they called 911 after being stuck on the interstate while drivers raced each other, climbed on the concrete dividers and did doughnuts on I-264 near the airport.

Other callers reported a similar situation at 18th and Broadway.

Monday, WAVE contacted Louisville Metro Council President David James about the problem and the reports of minimal police response to the illegal races.

“A lot of people were upset, and wondering where were the police, and how come this is happening in our city,” James said. “It looks like things are totally out of control. I received several text messages and phone calls about what was going on.”

As a former officer himself, James said that the LMPD officer shortage is the reason for the increase in problems.

“It’s going to take more than one police officer,” James said. “It takes several police officers to be able to block off the exits, to make sure they can catch the people that are involved, arrest the people that are involved, tow away their vehicles, that whole thing- and it has to be a planned response.”

James put the blame on Mayor Greg Fischer for the officer shortage.

“If you have a mayor that puts in bad leadership in the police department, and then doesn’t pay the police officers what they should be paid, and they start to leave, and now we’re more than 300 officers short- this is what it looks like,” James said.

WAVE reached out to the mayor’s office for comment, but have not heard back.

We also reached out to LMPD about a plan to combat street racing, but have not heard back.

James said that LMPD is working on a plan to address street racing, and also said that other council members have reached out to the department about the problem as well.

He said the council plans to look at laws and regulations to see if stricter penalties can be put on drivers who street race.

