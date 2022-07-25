Drivers share reactions after street races over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned multiple people called 911 Friday night when a portion of I-264 near the airport was taken over by a crowd of people and cars.

Imagine driving home after a long day. You’re looking forward to the weekend, and all you want to do is get home and sleep. You get on the on-ramp, but traffic is stopped.

Instead of seeing an accident or construction, you see cars doing donuts and racing. That’s what drivers like Chester Rice and his wife experienced this weekend.

“It sounded like Ohio Valley Drag Strip on a Saturday night,” Chester Rice said.

It wasn’t a drag strip, it was I-264.Drivers were stuck as a group of people treated the highway as their own personal racetrack.

“Cars were stopped and there was a huge cloud of smoke over the entire interstate. We realized what was going on, you could see the cars out there,” Rice said. “You could see the people running. There were people running along the median wall, on top of the walls, they were running down the side, they were crossing the street. It was a pretty scary situation.”

That was on Friday night. Rice and his wife were back on the interstate Saturday night. This time the races came to them.

“We were passed by 15 to 20 cars. Most of them were Chargers and Challengers with a Camaro or two thrown in,” Rice said. “They’re running at speeds of an excess of over 100 mph.”

These experiences prompted Rice to do some research. He found some local street racing groups on Facebook, some of which are private because they say they have “a snitch giving up their spots.” He also called police.

“I called 9-1-1, I was putting on hold for 20 to 30 seconds and when they answered as I started telling them where I was, they asked me, ‘are you calling about the street racers?’ I said yes. They said, ‘we are aware of the situation, thank you’ and hung up. I just got the feeling they were blowing me off and didn’t really care,” Rice said.

There’s evidence of the same things happening at the intersection of Broadway and 18th this weekend. You can still see all the skid marks on the pavement.

“I understand LMPD may not be able to put a complete stop to that, but at least some type of reaction to tone it down and protect lives,” Rice said.

According to the LMPD PIO, the department is aware of the drag racing incidents that happened on I-264 and are mobilizing resources to address the issue.

LMPD says that these drag races are reckless and pose a significant risk and danger to the public.

