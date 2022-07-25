Five star forward Justin Edwards picks UK over Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Justin Edwards, ranked by 24/7 Sports as the #2 player in the Class of 2023 announced on Monday night that he has picked Kentucky over Tennessee.

Edwards, a 6′7″ 180 pound forward from Imhotep Institute (PA) is the third five star prospect to commit to John Calipari and the Cats, joining Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.

“It really came down to me following my dreams and me always wanting to play for Kentucky,” Edwards told CBS Sports HQ.

“I feel like I’ll be able to go in and be able to be myself,” Edwards added. “I feel like I’ll still be able to work on my weaknesses, but I feel like I’ll still be able to work on my game.”

Edwards played in the Nike EYBL event at the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center in May. What does he like about Coach Calipari?

“Just how he’s a good guy and how they have an historical program and they get the job done,” Edwards told WAVE Sports.

