FORECAST: Cloudy, cooler today; more rain on the way

Rain remains in the forecast through Friday.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • FLOODING: This week’s rain may cause localized flooding issues
  • TUES & WED STORMS: Some storms could become strong/severe; damaging winds are the main threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain overhead through the day as highs top out in the 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, mainly in areas along and south of I-64.

This evening will be cloudy with scattered downpours before more widespread showers and thunderstorms push into the region late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Lows fall into the 60s in most locations.

Rounds of rain are expected Tuesday morning with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High top out in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow. Some thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon may be strong with gusty winds as a threat.

Scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening, become more widespread overnight into Wednesday morning.

Even more rounds of rain are expected through Friday before a cold front moves through. Keep a close eye on the forecast.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
